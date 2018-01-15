Lawyer: Jennifer Reddy Jennifer helped me over a period of almost 3 years when she assisted me in a difficult divorce procedure. We developed a good relationship during which she gave me the confidence to move forward in a way that would benefit myself and my family for the future. I came to trust her professional judgement and advice in all the situations that arose. I knew I could approach her whenever necessary for help and support on all matters. Her calm, measured manner made me feel comfortable when addressing the difficult issues. I will always value her kindness and support in helping me to move on with my life. Client: Mrs M

Lawyer: Stowe Family Law LLP has some very good family solicitors. Being niche, the lawyers have a high level of expertise in their area. Client: Legal 500

Lawyer: Stowe Family Law has an excellent reputation across Yorkshire and is highly regarded by clients and peers alike. Client: Legal 500

Lawyer: Maria Coster [the team are] friendly, listen and hear what I have to say as a client. As a team, they ensure I have all information for my case as well as some of the administration clarities. They are all extremely professional. Client: Legal 500

Lawyer: Rachel Roberts Rachel and her team are a very professional Client: Mr L

Lawyer: Rebecca Coates Thank you for taking on my case - I really would be lost without you. Client: MS T

Lawyer: Shanika Varga Throughout my whole legal process Shanika Varga-Haynes has been brilliant and professional. She has always taken care of matters quickly and translated all legal terms into "normal" language for me. I have been impressed to see how Shanika has managed to handle my husband, who fought the process at every step. She dealt with my domestic violence and divorce matters with confidence and drive to move things forward. I have been lucky to have her on my side, which meant that I had a happy ending. I cannot thank her enough and would highly recommend her. Client: Mrs M